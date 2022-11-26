KN Nehru’s Twitter account hacked, MLA TRB Rajaa informs

CHENNAI: Mannargudi MLA TRB Rajaa announced on social media that Minister of Municipal Administration KN Nehru's Twitter handle was hacked on Friday night.

He further said that the DMK IT wing has raised a complaint with Twitter India seeking recovery of the account. "We constantly advice everyone to ensure security via TFA (Two-factor Authentication),” he added.

It is worth noting that Minister Senthilbalaji's account was hacked recently and was retrieved within a day.