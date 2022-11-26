Examination directorate puts out internal break-up for Classes 11, 12

CHENNAI: Ahead of the public examinations, to be held on March 2023, the Directorate of Government Examinations has made an announcement on the internal marks for Classes 11 and 12.

As per the announcement, non-technical education students will receive a maximum of 10 marks for internals with 2 marks for attendence, 4 marks for class tests, 2 marks for field trips and projects, and 2 marks for co-curricular activities.

For the technical education students, a maximum of 25 marks would be awarded. 5 marks for attendence, 10 marks for class tests, 5 each for field trips and projects, and co-curricular activities.

While making the announcement, the teachers were advised to act without partiality in awarding marks and principals were told to supervise the same.