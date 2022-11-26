28 dists report zero cases; positivity rate in State now at 0.4%
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 27 Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the State so far to 35,94,062. The fresh cases in Chennai stood at six while five cases were reported in Coimbatore. As many as 28 districts reported zero cases of the pandemic virus.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.4 per cent, after 7,088 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 3.6 per cent was reported in Ariyalur. Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid-19 in the State stood at 293. The active cases in Chennai stood at 39. A total of 54 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from the virus reached 35,55,720. No more deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stood at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android