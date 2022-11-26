28 dists report zero cases; positivity rate in State now at 0.4%

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.4 per cent, after 7,088 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 3.6 per cent was reported in Ariyalur. Meanwhile, the active cases of Covid-19 in the State stood at 293. The active cases in Chennai stood at 39. A total of 54 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from the virus reached 35,55,720. No more deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll stood at 38,049.