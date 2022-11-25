TN forms panel under Arvind Subramanian to study issues of power sector

CHENNAI: The State government has formed a sub-committee under the economic advisory council to study issues of power sector and to suggest strategic measures.

The economic advisory council to the Chief Minister MK Stalin comprises of former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), development economist Jean Dreze, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Union government Aravind Subramanian and former Union Finance Secretary S Narayan.

The sub-committee is headed by Arvind Subramanian. Prashant Wadnere, additional secretary, Finance department, Rajeswari, chief financial controller, revenue, Tangedco, K Muthupandian, former director finance, Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board as power sector expert and Vinayak Chatterjee, managing trustee, Infravision Foundation as technical member.