Only AIADMK can oppose DMK, says Velumani
COIMBATORE: AIADMK whip and ex-minister SP Velumani on Friday said only the AIADMK has the wherewithal to oppose the ruling DMK.
“There are some parties, which try to project themselves as bigger by involving in protests. But, only the AIADMK has the strength to oppose the DMK. The AIADMK, which was in rule for 31 years in Tamil Nadu has introduced several good schemes. Only people should say as to which party is bigger in Tamil Nadu,” he said while addressing MLAs and party functionaries in Coimbatore.
Alleging that no development works were taken up in Tamil Nadu after MK Stalin assumed charge as Chief Minister, Velumani said that even schemes brought by AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami have been curtailed.
Pointing out that AIADMK is a party that fights for issues of people, Velumani said the AIADMK will win all the 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls and more than 200 seats in the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. “After polls, Edappadi K Palaniswami will become the Chief Minister,” he added.
Later, while addressing reporters, Velumani said that the AIADMK has delivered 50 years of growth in five years. The DMK has been treating Coimbatore in a step motherly attitude and failed to execute any development work for the people.
Protest fast on December 2
To condemn increase in power charges, property tax and other issues, the AIADMK led by the party’s interim general secretary Palaniswami will observe a protest fast in Coimbatore on December 2, he said.
