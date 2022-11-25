DOTE issues show cause to 100 absentee evaluators
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has issued show cause notices to 100 shorthand/accountancy instructors across the State for failing to report for answersheet evaluation of students who appeared for exams conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).
The directorate’s action comes against the backdrop of delay in declaring shorthand/accountancy exam results due to the absence of these instructors.
A senior DOTE official told DT Next that both shorthand and accountancy exams are conducted twice a year and accordingly the second exam was conducted in September. Stating that more than 25,000 candidates appeared for exams, he said the result should have been published in October. “However, with many evaluators absent, DOTE could publish the results only in November”.
The official said DOTE was forced to correct the answer sheets with the available instructors, who had to work overtime.
Pointing out the issue has been considered seriously, the official said candidates who appeared for the exams could have applied for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) jobs if the results were published in time.
He pointed out that shorthand and accountancy exams could not be conducted for the last two years due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
“The absentee instructors have been asked to appear before the DOTE on or before November 28,” he said adding “they have to produce valid reasons for their absence failing which strict action will be taken”.
The DOTE official said in future, the technical institutes recognised by the state government will be strictly instructed to ensure they send their instructors for evaluation. “They should also make alternative arrangements to send evaluators to replace the instructors who fail to turn up for evaluation,” he added.
Results of shorthand and accountancy exams, appeared by 25,000 candidates, got delayed by a month as evaluators failed to turn up
