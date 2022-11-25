2nd blast in a week leaves 2 injured at cordite unit
COIMBATORE: Two persons were injured in a minor blast in the second such incident within a week on Thursday at the cC in the Nilgiris.
Two sepoys — identified as MV Manoj, 50 from Kerala and Himanshu Mandloi, 42 from Madhya Pradesh — suffered injuries in the incident. It is said they were involved in welding pipes for constructing a shed outside Defence Security Corps (DSC) office at around 11 am when some explosive substance went off.
The DSC is providing security cover to the defence establishment at the cordite factory. Their condition is said to be stable. “After administering first-aid at the cordite factory hospital, the duo was referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment,” said a statement.
“The incident has no relation to the defence production and none of the factory employees was affected. The situation is fully under control and all action has been taken as per the laid down procedures,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, workers affiliated with trade unions resorted to an in-house protest at the factory demanding a prompt departmental inquiry to know how a pipe with explosive substance from the manufacturing section reached the hands of DSC personnel.
