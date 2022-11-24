Smart City execution by previous govt, a failure, says House panel

Speaking to reporters after inspecting various projects in Tiruchy, the Congress MLA said that the Smart City 2020 project should have been completed by 2022, but several works were still pending. So, we have asked the officials to expedite the works and complete them within the stipulated period. “We have inspected the Smart City project in several districts across the State but it is a failure in most places as the previous government was keen on swindling the funds allotted by the Centre for the initiative. In fact, it looks like no proper study was conducted before commencing the works. So we have decided to recommend the government to initiate action”, Selvaperunthagai said.