Madurai HC Bench premises to be free of single-use plastic
MADURAI: Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department launched the ‘Single-use Plastic Free Madurai Bench of Madras High Court’ in Madurai on Thursday in the presence of Administrative Justice R Mahadevan and Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department.
As part of the programme, five ‘Manjappai’ vending machines and two reverse vending machines to crush bottles were installed on the premises of the High Court. Supriya Sahu said it’s the first of its kind initiative in India. A similar programme was launched in Madras High Court, Chennai, 15 days ago.
Even after over 10 lakh inspections carried out by various teams under corporation limits of Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore, and TNPCB ordering the closure of 188 single-use plastic manufacturing units and a fine of around Rs 12 crore, the menace continues, Supriya Sahu said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android