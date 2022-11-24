Light to moderate rain likely in several parts of TN in next 48 hrs

CHENNAI: Due to atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over North Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected to occur at a few places over Karaikal and a couple of places over South Tamil Nadu.

The low pressure area prevailed over South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas on Wednesday and it moved towards North Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas on Thursday morning.

In the past 24 hours, Thiruvallur received the highest amount of 10 cm of rainfall followed by 7 cm in Kancheepuram, and about 4 cm in Vellore and Ranipet. Until Sunday, light to moderate rain is expected at one or two places over Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours, while moderate rain with a thundershower may occur at a few places. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is around 24 degree Celsius.

Weather blogger for Chennai Rains K Srikanth stated that the next heavy rain spell is most likely to occur from December first week and the weather is mostly going to remain dry in Chennai. The second week of December is likely to receive some good spells.