Less than 5 new Covid cases in 12 districts including Chennai
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 31 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,006. Kanniyakumari recorded 5 new cases, while 24 districts recorded no new cases at all.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.5% after 7,153 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.5% was reported in Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore. Meanwhile, TN’s active cases stood at 353 with the highest number in Chennai – 44 active cases. A total of 63 more people recovered. Total recoveries in TN reached 35,55,604. With no more Covid-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
