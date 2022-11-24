Representative image
Representative imageReuters
TamilNadu

Less than 5 new Covid cases in 12 districts including Chennai

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.5% after 7,153 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.5% was reported in Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 31 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,006. Kanniyakumari recorded 5 new cases, while 24 districts recorded no new cases at all.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.5% after 7,153 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.5% was reported in Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore. Meanwhile, TN’s active cases stood at 353 with the highest number in Chennai – 44 active cases. A total of 63 more people recovered. Total recoveries in TN reached 35,55,604. With no more Covid-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Covid-19
coronavirus
covid cases
007 James Bond
TN’s active cases

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in