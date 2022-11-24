Less than 5 new Covid cases in 12 districts including Chennai

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.5% after 7,153 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 1.5% was reported in Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore. Meanwhile, TN’s active cases stood at 353 with the highest number in Chennai – 44 active cases. A total of 63 more people recovered. Total recoveries in TN reached 35,55,604. With no more Covid-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.