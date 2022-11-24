Annamalai removes Surya Siva from party post for 6 months

CHENNAI: After an inquiry committee submitted a report over the abusive exchange of words between state president of minority wing Daisy Saran and OBC wing leader Surya Siva, state BJP president K Annamalai removed the latter from the party posting for six months.

He, however, can continue to function as a cadre for the party's growth.

Annamalai, in a statement, said Surya admitted that his action has tarnished the image of the party. Hence, he has been removed from the party post six months. “He can continue to work as cadre for the growth of the party,” he said in the statement issued on Thursday.

This came after a controversial call between Surya and Daisy Saran brought embarrassment for the State BJP unit.