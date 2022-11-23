State to seek nod for 6 more govt med colleges

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the State government would request the Centre to include these 6 among the 100 medical colleges that the Ministry is about to grant permission. Apart from this, Tamil Nadu is also seeking approval for a Siddha college, too, he said. “Currently, there are six districts that do not have any medical college. We have already requested the Union Health Ministry in this regard, and Chief Minister MK Stalin will also take up the matter with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya,” Subramanian said.