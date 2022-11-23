State to seek nod for 6 more govt med colleges
CHENNAI: Going ahead with its plan to set up one medical college in each district, the State government has asked the Union Health Ministry to grant permission for medical colleges in six more districts that do not have one at present.
After the previous government managed to obtain approval for 11 medical colleges, there now are six districts left with one such institution – Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, and Tenkasi.
Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the State government would request the Centre to include these 6 among the 100 medical colleges that the Ministry is about to grant permission. Apart from this, Tamil Nadu is also seeking approval for a Siddha college, too, he said. “Currently, there are six districts that do not have any medical college. We have already requested the Union Health Ministry in this regard, and Chief Minister MK Stalin will also take up the matter with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya,” Subramanian said.
“We will meet the Union Health Minister after the Gujarat election,” the Minister added.
The Union Ministry has been allotting medical colleges for most of the states and has already given permission for new ones, but no permission has so far been given for the new colleges in Tamil Nadu, sources told DT Next.
Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 11 new government medical colleges at Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tirupur, The Nilgiris, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, which were set up at a cost Rs 4,000 crore - including Rs 2,145 crore funding from the Centre. This added 1,450 seats to the existing 5,125 government medical seats in Tamil Nadu.
