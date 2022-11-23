Light to moderate rain over Tamil Nadu till Nov 27: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a statement that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain till November 27 at several districts of Tamil Nadu.
The sky will remain partly cloudy and there will be light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours in Chennai and its suburbs.
The maximum temperature will be around 28-29 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 24 degree Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours.
Today, light to moderate rain with thundershower are likely at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and a couple of places over South Tamil Nadu.
