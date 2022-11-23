TamilNadu

I-T raids at sites related to good suppliers of TN PDS shops

The raids are going on at around 40 sites in Tamil Nadu.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department is conducting raids on goods suppliers to PDS shops in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The raids are taking place in undertakings that supply palm oil and millets.

Raids at 40 sites in Tamil Nadu --- including Arunachalam Impex in Mannady, Kamatchi Group of Companies in Tondaiyarpet and Integrated Services Group --- are being conducted.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Income Tax Department
I-T raids
PDS shops
TN PDS shops
Tamil Nadu PDS shops
Arunachalam Impex in Mannady
Kamatchi Group of Companies in Tondaiyarpet
Integrated Services Group

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in