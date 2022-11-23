I-T raids at sites related to good suppliers of TN PDS shops

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department is conducting raids on goods suppliers to PDS shops in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
The raids are taking place in undertakings that supply palm oil and millets.
Raids at 40 sites in Tamil Nadu --- including Arunachalam Impex in Mannady, Kamatchi Group of Companies in Tondaiyarpet and Integrated Services Group --- are being conducted.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android