TN announces Arittapatti in Madurai as biodiversity heritage site

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government announced Arittapatti region in Madurai district as the first biodiversity heritage site of the State, on Tuesday.

As per the circular, a few hillocks in Arittapatti village have rich biological and historical importance, with the presence of 250 bird species.

Additionally, the region has three flagship raptor species – Laggar falcon, Shaheen falcon and Bonelli’s eagle alongside wildlife like Indian Pangolin, python and Slender loris. Besides this, the TN biodiversity board has ascertained that the Arittapatti consists of a chain of seven barren granite hillocks.

This unique rocky hill functions as a watershed and supports 72 lakes, 200 natural spring pools and three check dams. The region also is of historic prominence and harbors several megalithic structures, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, Jain beds and rock-cut temples, all dating to nearly 2,200-years-old.

Hence, in order to strengthen biodiversity conservation and to preserve the region from rapid loss, the Tamil Nadu government with the recommendation of biodiversity board has declared the area as Arittapatti biodiversity heritage site, first of its kind for the State, as per department officials.

“It is important to instill and nurture conservation ethics in all sections of the society. Hence, the announcement of a biodiversity heritage site in Madurai will ensure the reduction of exploitation of natural resources and also avoid environmental degradation,” noted the circular.