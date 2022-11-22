TamilNadu

L Murugan gives appointment letters to 208 in TN

During the function, Murugan gave appointment orders to 208 people from the following departments such as Post Office, Medical Department, Bank B.S.F
CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan on Tuesday distributed appointment orders to over 208 people in central government offices.

Earlier, as part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing and also address them, his office said.

