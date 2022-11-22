L Murugan gives appointment letters to 208 in TN

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan on Tuesday distributed appointment orders to over 208 people in central government offices.
Earlier, as part of the government's 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing and also address them, his office said.
During the function, Murugan gave appointment orders to 208 people from the following departments such as Post Office, Medical Department, Bank B.S.F.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android