Kovai police tell lodges to instal CCTVs
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police began to tighten the screws on lodges, hotels and mansions after Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq’s stay here went unnoticed.
The lodge, ‘Mathi Magizh Vien Home’ in Gandhipuram, where he stayed for around three days in September didn’t have CCTVs. It has also been found that he furnished fake address and a mobile number that doesn’t work.
Therefore, in a meeting convened with owners of such rented accommodation, the police officials insisted the owners to fix CCTVs, maintain visitor’s registry and verify if correct details are furnished by those coming to stay. “The phone numbers could be verified by just giving a missed call. If someone appears suspicious, the police should be informed,” said a police official.
Also, police have sought details from representatives of e-commerce sites on those who bought explosive chemicals in the recent times. They were asked to share details of those, who order explosive substances in the coming days. Both Jameesha Mubin, who died in car explosion on October 23 and Shariq had bought the raw materials for making explosives from e-commerce sites.
Investigations also revealed that Shariq had faked his religion by having the photo of a Hindu deity on his phone display. “An inquiry is underway to know, if the display photo of the religious institution on his phone was in his target list. He was very cautious not to reveal his religious identity,” police said. Meanwhile, the Karnataka police continued to camp in Coimbatore to inquire if Mohammed Shariq had any links with Mubin.
