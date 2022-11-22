AIADMK seeks action against YouTube channel for spreading false info
CHENNAI: The Coimbatore zonal IT wing of AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner on Monday, seeking action against a YouTube channel for spreading falsehoods about former Municipal administration minister, SP Velumani.
Singai G Ramachandran, secretary of AIADMK’s IT wing (Coimbatore), in his complaint stated that a YouTube channel, ‘Dinaseval’ had uploaded a content on November 19, which spread false content about SP Velumani. The channel had uploaded a content claiming that Velumani is planning to join BJP and that talks are underway.
The content was defamatory of both the AIADMK party and of Velumani, who had risen through the ranks in the party from being a grassroots worker, according to the complaint. Ramachandran listed various social media handles of Dinaseval, which shared the content and sought action against the channel and its proprietor.
