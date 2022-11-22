13 kg gold seized in Tiruchy AIU’s mega search
TIRUCHY: A mega search operation by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths at Tiruchy International airport from Monday late hours to Tuesday led to the seizure of 13 kg of gold from 30 passengers who arrived from various destinations.
On a tip off that a large number of passengers coming from various countries to Tiruchy international airport were bringing gold, the AIU team stepped up its vigil and organised a mega search operation among the passengers. Accordingly, from Monday night, the team commenced its search operation that lasted till Tuesday and as many as five flights arrived from Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Sharjah and Sri Lanka.
The team, which had camped inside the passenger arrival segments, intercepted 30 passengers on suspicion during the entire search process took them to the special cabins and found gold concealed in various forms. Each passenger was carrying gold in small quantities between 100 grams and 400 grams. Soon the team seized the entire gold totaling 13 kgs.
Though a few passengers had paid duty for the gold that they carried, sources from the airport said, it was the prolonged search that led to the seizure of the huge quantity of gold in Coimbatore two days back. Sources also said that checking of the baggage has been intensified in Tiruchy airport and will continue further. Officials are continuing the inquiry with the passengers from whom the gold was seized.
