Revive ‘kalam poramboke’; save farmers from risking lives

TIRUCHY: Shortage of storage facilities and proper dryers, have made the farmers risk their lives to dry the paddy.

“Since most of the dryers are situated along highways and national highways, we are left with no option but to dry the harvested paddy along the highways risking our lives. Once, there were ‘kalam poramboke’ for storing and drying the paddy adjacent to the DPCs but they have vanished in the past 40 years”, said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

He said that those ‘kalam poramboke’ lands were owned and controlled by the revenue department and the local body. “But in due course of time, these lands were encroached by all elements including the farmers”, charges Vimalnathan and asked to discover those lands and put them to use for the benefit of the farmers which would prevent them from spreading their paddy along the highways.

This apart, Vimalnathan urged the state government to ensure dryers in all the DPCs. “We are ready to provide the paddy within the mandatory moisture percentage. We urge the government to allocate proper funds in the upcoming budget”, he said.