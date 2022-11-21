One killed, 8 injured as jeep falls into gorge in Thandikudi
MADURAI: One passenger was killed and eight others, who travelled along with the victim in a jeep, were injured on Saturday night after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Alinji Odai near Thandikudi, Dindigul district. The deceased has been identified as Abiraman (27), a resident of Asankodai, sources said.
Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said the accident occurred at around 10.30 pm, on Saturday. The deceased was said to be the jeep driver, who is suspected to have driven over the speed limit. The driver lost his control and the vehicle fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge. The injured were admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital, the SP said.
Further sources said the accident spot was earmarked as a dangerous zone and it was too risky to drive a vehicle. Moreover, the stretch turned muddy following recent rains. Despite warnings to not to take the route, many are unmindful of the dangerous risk. Based on a complaint lodged by Ravichandran, one of the injured from Asankodai, Thandikudi police have filed a case under various sections of IPC.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android