Invisible workforce at employers’ mercy

Chennai, though considered a progressive metropolitan city, is also culpable of treating domestic workers as ‘less than’. “There are many untold stories like Radha and Sumathi. Many suffer in silence and endure discriminations and inhumane acts of their employers,” says Clara, domestic workers welfare association. “If anything goes missing from a household, the needle of suspicion immediately falls on them. The society is prejudiced. Law enforcement agency too never gives them a chance to explain or make their case. Any inquiry into crimes starts with these workers,” she said.