Court gives nod for polygraph test

TIRUCHY: A Tiruchy court on Monday allowed to conduct polygraph test on as many as 12 suspects in the KN Ramajayam murder case and asked to submit the report within two months.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) sought the permission of Judicial Magistrate Court -6 to conduct polygraph test on as many as 13 suspects, Sami Ravi alias Ravikumar, Senthil Kumar, Mohanram, Dinesh Kumar, Naraimudi Ganesan, Sathyaraj, Kalaivanan, Marimuthu, Dileep alias Lakshmi Narayanan, Rajkumar, Surendar, Thenkovan alias Shanmugam and Siva alias Gunasekaran.

Since Thenkovan alias Shanmugam did not accept to undergo the test, Magistrate Sivakumar ordered to subject the remaining 12 suspects to the test. He also asked them to take a medical test and appear before the court. Subsequently, all the 12 suspects underwent medical tests at Tiruchy GH and on Monday, except Sathyaraj and Surendar, 10 suspects appeared before the court and the Magistrate Sivakumar granted permission to conduct the test on all of them.

The magistrate ordered the police to meet all the expenses, including the transportation, for the test and ordered not to resort to ‘third degree’ treatment. Allowing the advocates to be present during the test, the magistrate asked the police to submit a report within two months.