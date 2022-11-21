Annamalai slams DMK govt over rise in terror activities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday slammed the DMK government over the rise of terror activities in the State. He pointed out that the recent Mangaluru bomb blast revealed that the accused Mohammed Shariq stayed in Coimbatore this September.

He tweeted, "After the @arivalayam govt came to power, state intelligence is under deep hibernation, & TN is becoming a haven for terrorists."

"The Initial probe into Mangaluru bomb blast revealed that the terrorist HM Shariq assumed a fake identity & stayed in Coimbatore this September," He further added.