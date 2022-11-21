TamilNadu

Annamalai slams DMK govt over rise in terror activities

Shariq's stay in Coimbatore raises suspicions about his links with terrorists operating with impunity, which the Tamil Nadu government denies
K Annamalai
K Annamalai
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday slammed the DMK government over the rise of terror activities in the State. He pointed out that the recent Mangaluru bomb blast revealed that the accused Mohammed Shariq stayed in Coimbatore this September.

He tweeted, "After the @arivalayam govt came to power, state intelligence is under deep hibernation, & TN is becoming a haven for terrorists."

"The Initial probe into Mangaluru bomb blast revealed that the terrorist HM Shariq assumed a fake identity & stayed in Coimbatore this September," He further added.

Shariq's stay in Coimbatore raises suspicions about his links with terrorists operating with impunity, which the Tamil Nadu government denies.

It may be noted that on October 23 a car blast took place in Coimbatore and police officials investigating the case seized 75 kg of explosives, and documents from Jameesha Mubeen, who died in the explosion. The police termed the explosion as a “Lone Wolf” attack.

So far, 6 persons have been arrested in the case.

