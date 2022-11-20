80 to 95 pc storm water drainage works completed, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that 80 to 95 percent of the storm water drainage works in Chennai have been completed and the pending works will be completed in the coming days.

The Chief Minister chaired the marriage for 54 differently-abled couples held in Gopalapuram, jointly organised by two NGOs Geetha Bhavan Trust and Tamil Nadu Differently-abled Federation Charitable Trust and the department for the welfare of the differently-abled. In the function, the Chief Minister presented gifts and articles to all the differently-abled couples.

In the meeting, Stalin said "you (people) know very well the flood situation this year and what happened last year. Not all the (storm water drainage) works are completed. 80 to 95 percent of the works have been completed and people are already appreciating the state government for the steps taken. I give the assurance that the remaining works will also be completed in the near future. You know very well the type of governance in the state that is happening now which will solve the issues immediately. Your government is going on."

He also recalled the situation in 1996 when he was elected as the Chennai Mayor. "It was raining continuously for 20 days and we were looking after the flood mitigation works. Then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who also wanted to inspect the situation once quipped that if Stalin comes as Mayor there is downpour in the city." said Stalin, who also added that ever since he took charge as the Chief Minister there is downpour in the state and there is no water shortage.

He further said that it was Karunanidhi who gave a self-respectful name for people with disabilities and called them differently-abled.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi participated in the event.