7 new cases of Covid in city, 44 in State; 22 districts have none
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 44 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,93,862. New cases in Chennai dropped further to 7.
Chengalpattu had 6, Kanniyakumari, Kancheepuram each had 5 cases, and Coimbatore reported 4 new cases. Meanwhile, 22 districts had no new cases of Covid-19.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.6% after 7,419 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 2.3 was reported in Kanniyakumari. TN’s active cases stood at 481 with the highest number in Chennai that had 71 active cases. With no new fatalities due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
