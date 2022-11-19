TTV dares EPS to contest under some other symbol

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran dared former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to contest in some other symbol other than two leaves and prove his strength.

TTV Dhinakaran while speaking to reporters said, the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol is a powerful one and Edappadi K Palaniswami who contested in that symbol could gain a few seats.

“If he is courageous enough to contest in some other symbol and fetch the same victory, I can accept that he has some influence as well as some strength in the state,” he said.

Stating that the AIADMK is just a non performing party now, Dhinakaran said, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa proved herself by contesting in different symbols in 1989 and won several seats.

Later, former chief minister Janaki who understood that the party will flourish only when it is united otherwise, it will perish and so Janaki sacrificed for Jayalalithaa and the party became victorious thereafter, he said.

“So, he suggested for a united AIADMK for the party to survive and the real followers of MGR would unite ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” he added.