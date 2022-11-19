Reformed Maoist gets new lease of life

VELLORE: A reformed Maoist was enabled to have a new lease of life with the district administration and the police helping her to stand on her own feet by procuring an Aavin sales facility near Vellore on Saturday.

Prabha alias Sandhya surrendered before the Tirupattur police officials more than a year ago when Tirupattur was part of the integrated Vellore district.

Her surrender and her wish to lead a new reformed life set in motion a chain of events which culminated in her being awarded a Rs 2.50 lakh Aavin parlour adjacent to the Sripuram golden temple at Ariyur on the outskirts of Vellore on Saturday.

On hand to wish her luck and also to hear of her life were the Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian, Chennai A branch SP Kannammal, Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan, Ranipet SP Dr Deepa Sathyan and Tirupattur SP K Balakrishnan as also Vellore corporation commissioner P Ashok Kumar and a host of subordinate officials.

They inaugurated the first sale with each of the official purchasing an Aavin product from the kiosk and wishing Sandhya success in her new venture.