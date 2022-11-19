OPS wish grand success to Kashi-Tamil Sangamam

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam wished the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam a grand success to create a history. He extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking extensively about the Tamil language in global events.

“I wish Kashi-Tamil Sangamam creates a history, ” he said in a statement and recollected Modi’s speech quoting sangam era poet Kaniyan Pungundranar’s Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir in United Nations and reiterated in the parliament that Tamil was the oldest language.