Chennai, adjoining dists to receive heavy rain from Nov 21

CHENNAI: Chennaiites experienced pleasant weather for the past few days, after two active spells in the city. However, the city is likely to witness intense rain from November 21 under the influence of low-pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) issued orange and yellow alerts predicting very heavy rain and heavy rain for several districts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday.

The low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move west northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Later, to move westnorthwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent three days. On November 21 and 22, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur.

Several coastal and adjoining districts such as Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladathurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Trichy, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, and Krishnagiri is likely to receive heavy rain for two days. The center has predicted light to moderate in isolated places across the state.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature is likely to decrease than normal due to mist and haze during the early morning hours. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degree and 24 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations respectively for the next 48 hours.

Due to the low-pressure area, the fishermen are advised not to venture till November 22. A strong wind is likely to prevail over along and off Tamil Nadu – Puducherry coast and southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to RMC, several districts of TN received heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Tenkasi recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 9 cm, followed by Tirunelveli 5 cm, and Theni 3 cm of rainfall.