New infections down to 62; nil cases in 18 dists

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.8 per cent after 8,338 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 2.5 per cent was reported in Krishnagiri.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 578. The active cases dropped below 100 in Chennai and stood at 97.

A total of 88 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from the pandemic virus reached 35,55,086. With one more deaths due to infection in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.