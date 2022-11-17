Edu dept sets up assistance centre to enrol students into college

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has set up an assistance centre at all district collectorates on Thursday and Friday for enrolling 777 students into pursuing higher education.

The four-day initiative began on November 15, immediately after the Higher Education Department extended the Arts and Science college admissions to November 18.

According to a department circular, the assistance centre will comprise an official from the Higher Education Department, a district coordinator, Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) and two DIET (District Institute of Education and Training) lecturers to guide these students. To encourage students to pursue higher education, the department has been conducting a series of camps from October 20.

In early October, through a higher education counselling session, it was found that out of 79,762 students, 8,249 students did not join college. And since then, the department has been keen on tracking them and convincing them through various methods.

Interestingly, those students who’ve been traced through their friends and family members are given counselling on the need and importance of pursuing a college degree.

Subsequently, in the assistance centre at the collectorate, students are being asked on their subject of interest to help them avail a seat in the college according to their varied preference.

The circular detailed, “If the student is unable to join a particular college due to constraints such as finance or proximity, Rs 5 must be collected from the student to confirm their willingness to pursue higher education. Subsequently, the district collector must arrange for scholarship.”

“The common reason to neglect higher education is due to financial constraints, distance, and certain social taboos. Through the series of counselling, all these issues are being addressed,” said a department official.