Works under way at rapid pace to restore normalcy: Minister

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister has sent a letter to the Union government to extend the insurance deadline till November 30, said Minister Siva V Meyyanathan in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing restoration works in flood-hit areas across Mayiladuthurai district, Meyyanathan said as many as 2.06 lakh power infrastructure that were damaged in the recent heavy rains were restored within 36 hours.

Pointing out that the capacity of Uppanaru canal is 2,700 cusecs, the Minister said that during the rains more than 20,000 cusecs was flowing through the particular canal resulting in breaches at 69 spots. PWD officials have plugged most of them in a short time and works were under way to drain out water from flooded areas.

He said that 33,340 ha of farmlands were submerged in the district and officials have been instructed to assess the damage for disbursal of compensation. Around 70,000 ha crops were insured in Mayiladuthurai district and steps would be initiated to get the insurance claims.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that 1.61 lakh cardholders from Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks would be given Rs 1,000 per card apart from the compensation for the house damage and cattle loss.