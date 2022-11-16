Wistron to set up largest iPhone facility in Hosur: Thennarasu

CHENNAI: State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday confirmed that the largest iPhone manufacturing facility in the country would come up at Hosur in Tamil Nadu soon.

A day after Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed the information at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas ceremony, Thangam Thennarasu said that Wistron, another leading iPhone component manufacturer operating in Bengaluru, has come forward to set up a huge facility near the enclosure developed by Tata Electronics in Hosur, as a part of its expansion plan.

Referring to the operation of iPhone manufacturing firms like Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu already, Thennarasu described Hosur as a fast-developing industrial town in the state and said that Tata (electronics) has already recruited 5,500 persons for its expansion project with nearly 80% of them hailing from Tamil Nadu. The minister added that the firms have provided jobs to nearly 16,000 people in Hosur in the last three months. Apple has outsourced the manufacturing of iPhone enclosures to Tata Electronics.

Attributing the arrival of new firms to Tamil Nadu to the peaceful and conducive business climate prevailing in the incumbent DMK regime, the minister said that a secure and conducive climate for business is available in TN and global firms are coming forward to establish new plants or expanding existing plants upon realizing the business-friendly climate besides the availability of good infrastructures like ports, airport and human resource in the State.