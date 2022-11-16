TamilNadu

Stalin greets journalists on National Press Day

The National Press Day is observed on 16 November every year to commemorate the constitution of the Press Council of India in 1966
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday greeted media persons on the occasion of National Press Day.

He took to Twitter to tweet, " The virtue of journalism is to tell people what is true without saying! Happy #NationalPressDay to our ethical journalists!

"Excellence and wealth are virtues Creation is for life," he added.

The National Press Day is observed on 16 November every year to commemorate the constitution of the Press Council of India in 1966.

The council is traditionally chaired by a retired Supreme Court Judge and 28 additional members of which 20 are members of the media outlets operating in India. Five members are nominated from the Houses of the Parliament and the remaining three represent cultural, legal and literary fields.

