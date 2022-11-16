Stalin announces Rs 920 cr project to preserve biodiversity

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the state government would implement Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening for Climate Change Response Project with the help of Japan Industrial Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a cost of Rs 920.56 crore.

“Works such as improvement of natural resources for protecting wildlife, to prevent the deterioration of forest land and habitats of wildlife exists by implementing programmes for betterment of the environment and strengthening administrative infrastructure will be undertaken under the project. Apart from that, a project to reclaim bad forest land will be implemented from this year with NABARD assistance at a cost of Rs 481.14 crore,” said Stalin addressing the first meeting of the reconstituted Tamil Nadu Wildlife Board.

“The above-mentioned key projects to protect wildlife will take Tamil Nadu to a special place in the world and I appreciate the officials of Environment and Forest Department for taking efforts to protect the environment,” added the Chief Minister.

“State Wildlife Board will play a key role in drafting policies for the protection of wildlife,” Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Wildlife Board with Chief Minister as the Chairperson and Forest Minister as the vice-chairperson was re-constituted recently.

In its first meeting, Stalin launched a book titled Tamil Nadu Wildlife Wealth, which has details about the conservation steps taken by the state government. Detailing the steps taken by the state government in protecting the wildlife, he said that the foreign species of plants have been uprooted from 282 acres of forest lands and the drive would continue in the coming years too.

He further said that Tamil Nadu has the richest flora species in the world and with five tiger reserves, five elephant reserves, three biosphere reserves, five national parks, 17 bird sanctuaries and 17 wildlife sanctuaries Tamil Nadu has rich resources in the country.