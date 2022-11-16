Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat timing revised: Check details

CHENNAI: Timings of Train No 20607 / 20608 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express and Train no 20954 Ahmedabad – Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Expresses have been revised with effect from November 17 and 19, respectively.

Train no 20607 Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat express will reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.15 am and leave at 10.20am, early by five minutes, from November 17.

Train no 20608 Mysuru - Chennai Vande Bharat express will reach Bengaluru at 2.50 pm and leave by 2.55 pm, early by five minutes from November 17. Train no 20954 Ahmedabad - Chennai Central weekly superfast express will reach Chennai at 3.40 pm, instead of the earlier 3.25 pm, from November 19, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.