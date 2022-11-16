TamilNadu

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat timing revised: Check details

Train no 20607 Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat express will reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.15 am and leave at 10.20am, early by five minutes, from November 17
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Timings of Train No 20607 / 20608 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express and Train no 20954 Ahmedabad – Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Expresses have been revised with effect from November 17 and 19, respectively.

Train no 20607 Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat express will reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.15 am and leave at 10.20am, early by five minutes, from November 17.

Train no 20608 Mysuru - Chennai Vande Bharat express will reach Bengaluru at 2.50 pm and leave by 2.55 pm, early by five minutes from November 17. Train no 20954 Ahmedabad - Chennai Central weekly superfast express will reach Chennai at 3.40 pm, instead of the earlier 3.25 pm, from November 19, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Southern Railway
chennai central
Vande Bharat Express
Dr MGR Chennai Central
Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat
Chennai Vande Bharat express

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in