11 Kg ambergris seized, three men arrested in Thoothukudi district

MADURAI: Three men were arrested in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday after being charged with illegal possession of ambergris, the intestinal secretion of sperm whales, which are listed as endangered marine species protected under Schedule –I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Acting on a tip off, Kulasekarapattinam police arrested the trio at Puthumanai, a locality in Udangudi near Tiruchendur and seized 11 kg of ambergris. The police spotted a car moving in a suspicious manner. After intercepting the vehicle at Puthumanai, the police checked and seized the ambergris stuffed in three plastic bags. Those arrested are Arul Allwin, Benisto and Venu Krishnan. They belong to Radhapuram, Tirunelveli district, sources said.