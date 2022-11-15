PETA alleges torture of elephant Jeymalyatha again

CHENNAI: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) -India on Tuesday alleged that elephant Jeymalyatha kept at Srivilliputhur Andal temple is shackled in chains and locked in isolation on the temple premises. The organisation has urged for its urgent rescue and rehabilitation.

PETA during the press conference in the city made the claim of animal torture through the video evidence gathered in October and in November second week. Additionally, the organisation refuted the claims made by the TN’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment that the elephant is living comfortably.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Jeymalyatha also known as Joymala in Assam was sent with the approval of the Assam Forest Department in six months’ lease. However, the elephant has currently been kept in illegal custody for over a decade at the temple.

According to PETA’s investigation, Jeymalyatha has deep wound marks on her legs indicative of long-term chaining. And post the Veterinary inspection visit in July 2022, PETA submitted a report to TN officials. Despite that, PETA alleges no action from the TN government.

Currently, pointing out the torture faced by Jeymalyatha at the temple, PETA has urged for its urgent rescue through the video evidence taken by the team during sudden and repeated visits.