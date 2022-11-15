Attack on Sirkazhi advocate: Bar Council office bearers file complaint

CHENNAI: Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry’s office bearers on Tuesday made a complaint before the Acting Chief Justice T Raja bench of the Madras High Court that a Sirkazhi-based advocate was attacked by a mob and the police decided to register case against the victim in the incident.

BCI vice chairman S Prabhakaran and BC TN and PY co-chairman K Balu made this mention before the first court of the Acting CJ and Justice D Krishnakumar.

According to Prabhakaran and Balu, when the advocate named Balasubramanian was at his office, a five-member gang led by one Raja and his family members entered the office and manhandled the lawyer in Sirkazhi.

“Even though a complaint was lodged in this connection, the police who booked a case against five accused had wrongly dragged the victim and booked him too,” the bar council office bearers informed the court.

They further informed that the advocates' association and lawyers of Sirkazhi in the Mayiladuthurai district have lodged a complaint with the Sirkazhi range Deputy Superintendent of Police.

After hearing the complaint, the ACJ said that proper action will be taken against the accused people who had attacked the advocate.