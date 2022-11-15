123 active cases in Chennai take Covid count to 637 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 67 new COVID cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the State reached 35,93,586.
Fresh cases in Chennai stood at 12, while other districts reported less than 10 new cases.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.9%, with highest of 2.1% percent TPR in Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri. At least 7,937 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, TN’s active cases stood at 637 with the highest number in Chennai that had 123 cases. A total of 104 more people were discharged across the State. Total recoveries reached 35,54,901. With no COVID-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,048.
