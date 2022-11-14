Governors functioning like full-time RSS members: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday said that Governors in opposition-ruled states are functioning like full-time RSS members.

Talking to mediapersons after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the latter’s birth anniversary in the city, Alagiri said that full time workers of RSS are functioning as Governors in opposition-ruled states.

“Whatever a full-time RSS worker will do, the Governors in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are doing that, in violation of democratic traditions. It is condemnable.”

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s critique that there was a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu after the demise of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, the TNCC chief said, “Every party in Tamil Nadu says that. Even party’s without a symbol would claim to form a government and become Chief Minister. Union minister Amit Shah made the statement with some confidence. There is no big difference between them (BJP) and parties without a symbol. It is a figment of their imagination.”