Governors functioning like full-time RSS members: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Monday said that Governors in opposition-ruled states are functioning like full-time RSS members.
Talking to mediapersons after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the latter’s birth anniversary in the city, Alagiri said that full time workers of RSS are functioning as Governors in opposition-ruled states.
“Whatever a full-time RSS worker will do, the Governors in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are doing that, in violation of democratic traditions. It is condemnable.”
Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s critique that there was a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu after the demise of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, the TNCC chief said, “Every party in Tamil Nadu says that. Even party’s without a symbol would claim to form a government and become Chief Minister. Union minister Amit Shah made the statement with some confidence. There is no big difference between them (BJP) and parties without a symbol. It is a figment of their imagination.”
’People selling whatever Nehru created’
Taking a veiled dig at the divestment policy pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, Alagiri said that some people are selling whatever Jawaharlal Nehru created.
Describing Nehru as the “creator of new India”, Alagiri said that he (Nehru) ushered in revolutionary changes in a 5,000 year old social set up.
Crediting Nehru with establishing a people’s government when confusion lingered over whether it would be a feudal or monarchic or capitalist government in India, the TNCC chief said that Nehru is responsible for India being a superpower in Asia and Africa.
Nehru established a socialist society and created many PSUs like Indian Railways, which is the second largest in the world, Neyveli Lignite Corporation and BSNL.
“Some people are now selling whatever Nehru created. BSNL has been destroyed. Jio is being developed by private parties. Modi is behind it (development of Jio). Railway stations and rakes, rails are being sold to privates,” Alagiri added.
