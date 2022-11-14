Extend samba crop insurance deadline by 2 more weeks: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday urged the State government to extend the deadline for samba crop insurance under the PM Crop Insurance Scheme.

Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said: "The last date given by the state government for samba crop insurance ends tomorrow (Tuesday) but the time limit given for farmers is not sufficient as only now the cropping process has intensified. In some places, the cropping process has not started and under the circumstances ending the crop insurance process is not fair."

Due to downpour, the farm lands in Delta districts and other districts surrounding delta districts submerged in water and according to the State government more than 46,000 acres of farm lands have submerged in water. Due to the water-logging issues farmers could not carry out the farming process.

"Only 40 per cent of farmers across the State have insured their crops and the remaining 60 percent have to insure. Already several thousand acres of crops have been affected by rainfall and so insuring their crops becomes necessary. Considering the plight of the farmers, the State government should extend the deadline for insuring the crops till the end of November,” said Ramadoss.