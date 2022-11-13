Sirkazhi under water as 43.6 cm pours in 24 hrs

TIRUCHY: Heavy rain was witnessed across the Delta region and an exceptional extremity was recorded at Sirkazhi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district with 43.6 cm rainfall in 24 hours. The district average of 25 cm, which is termed to be the highest rainfall after several decades and the rainwater submerged several thousands of acres of paddy and inundated residential areas.

The rainfall commenced in Mayiladuthurai district with 10 cm by 10 am on Friday with the maximum rainfall at Kollidam of 30 mm and Sirkazhi 26 mm. However, the normal downpour turned into a torrent after 6 pm on Friday with 92 mm in Sirkazhi and 85 mm in Kollidam with the district average of 53 mm. Since then, the district witnessed a heavy downpour and Sirkazhi received 134 mm rainfall between 10 pm and 12 midnight. Though the rainfall had subsided gradually after 2 am on Saturday, a moderate rainfall was witnessed till the morning hours.

According to the meteorological department, the Mayiladuthurai district received an average rainfall of 250 mm (25 cm) with the maximum at Sirkazhi with 436.20 mm (43.62 cm) while Kollidam received a total rainfall of 316. 80 mm (31.68 cm) in 24 hours.

Since there was extreme rainfall in the district, the rainwater that was flowing heavily entered the paddy fields as well as the residential areas. As a precautionary measure, the people who were residing in the low lying areas were evacuated well in advance and they were provided with food.

On Saturday, Minister for Environment Siva V Meyyanathan, who began an inspection of the affected areas in Mayiladuthurai along with Collector R Lalitha said that adequate precautions were initiated by the district administration. “As per the initial information, water submerged a total of 30,000 ha paddy fields in the district with 10,000 ha in Sirkazhi and 9,500 ha at Kollidam and adequate steps are initiated to drain the water from the fields as well as from the residential areas.

The Minister also visited the relief camps and inspected the situation and interacted with the people there.

Meanwhile, farmers associations demanded immediate crop damage assessment as the samba nurseries were submerged and they would certainly damage if water stands for more than two days. “The officials should inspect the spots and carry out the assessment immediately and provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the affected farmers,” said N Veerasekaran, Bharathiya Kisan Sangam- Tamil Nadu spokesperson. He also sent a representation to Chief Minister MK Stalin with the same demand.