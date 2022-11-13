Crowdfunding helps ryots desilt irrigation canal in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Frustrated over official apathy on desilting of an irrigation canal, Punalvasal farmers crowd funded and started desilting one of the main canal at their village near Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

As the northeast monsoon lashed heavily across the Delta region, Thanjavur district received a good spell of rainfall with maximum at Anaikarai 10.3 cm while Boothalur 9.4 cm, Manjalaru 9 cm and Thanjavur town 8.1 cm rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, several acres of 15-day-old samba nurseries were submerged due to the heavy downpour at Punalvasal, Vilankudi, Villiyanallur, Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur areas. The farmers said that the nurseries would decay if water fails to recede even after two days.

In the meantime, the farmers from Punalvasal village who have been repeatedly demanding desilting of the irrigation canal in the village have not been paid attention by the officials. Since the rainwater failed to recede due to failure of desilt works, the farmers crowd funded and commenced the desilt works with earthmovers. They also had strengthened the banks of the canal and ensured free flow of water.

Sources said, as many as 17 houses collapsed in the rains at Pattukottai, Ottankadu, Uranipuram, Peravurani, Papanasam and Panthanallur areas. While sugarcane ready for harvest during Pongal was damaged in the district. The farmers demanded the officials for an early assessment and proper compensation.