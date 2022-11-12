Thanjai Congress man dies during Yatra in Nagpur

TIRUCHY: ‘Yatra’ Ganesan, a staunch Congressman, who had been marching with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra died after being hit by a lorry while the rally was passing through Maharashtra on Thursday.

Yatra Ganesan (60), a resident of Keezha Vasal in Thanjavur, an ardent cadre of Congress and a bachelor, has been known as Yatra Ganesan for his active participation in the party rallies across the country.

Ever since Rahul Gandhi commenced his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari, Ganesan joined it and he came to his native place for three days during Deepavali celebrations. Later he returned to join the rally.

On Thursday, while the rally was at Nagpur in Maharashtra, a lorry knocked down Ganesan and a few other workers. Ganesan sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to injuries despite treatment late on Thursday.

The Congress cadre led by Rahul Gandhi paid tributes by observing silence for two minutes after suspending the rally for some time. TNCC leaders are involved in the process of bringing back the body of Ganesan to his native place.