Savukku Shankar to stay in jail till Nov 25 in new cases

CHENNAI: Political commentator and YouTuber, ‘Savukku’ Shankar, whose reprieve from the apex court on Friday was short-lived as Chennai city police arrested him in four more cases registered in the years 2020 and 2021.

On Saturday, he was transferred from the Cuddalore prison before a magistrate in Egmore and was remanded to custody till November 25.

It has now emerged that the YouTuber was arrested for his posts against former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In one of the cases, he was even booked under the Official Secrets Act for sharing the itinerary of the Prime Minister’s visit to the State, with the caption 'Go back Modi'.

In another case, he was booked for sharing a meme about Palaniswami.

The Sections invoked in these cases range from 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) to 505 (1) (b) (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 153 (deliberately giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1) (b) under IPC.

Several netizens pointed out that this act by the present government against Shankar for his social media posts before they came to power reeks of vendetta.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member, Americai V Narayanan with whom Shankar had several confrontations online to came in support of Shankar.

“Foisting multiple cases and arresting continuously are vendetta and abuse of power, by the powers in Judiciary, police and political powers of the state and centre, for exercising his democratic rights,” Narayanan tweeted.

Shankar was undergoing 6 months prison term after the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court held him guilty of criminal contempt of court. Justice GR Swaminathan had initiated suo moto contempt proceedings against him for his comments against the judiciary.