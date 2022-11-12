Red alert in 11 villages of TN’s Tiruvallur district

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district administration has issued a red alert in 11 villages after water was released from Red Hills lake.

500 cusecs of water were released as heavy rains continued in the catchment area.

District Collector, Alby George in a statement said that 500 cusecs water was released from Red Hill Lake after weather department predicted more rains in the coming days.

The Collector said that residents living in low-lying areas including Thandal, Naravarikuppam, Kazhani, Grandline, Vadakarai, Puzhal, Vadperumbukkam, Mathur, Vasapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam.

It may be noted that 569 cusecs of surplus water was discharged from Chembarambakam lake. The state authorities are also keeping a watch on Poondi, Cholavaram reservoirs after heavy rains are lashing catchment areas.