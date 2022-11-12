TamilNadu

Nalini, 4 other convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case walk out from TN prisons

The top court ordered the premature release of the six convicts after holding that all of them are deemed to have served their sentence in relation to the crime.
Nalini released from jail day after Supreme Court order
Nalini released from jail day after Supreme Court orderScreengrab: Thanthi TV
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening.

Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him.

Nalini released from jail day after Supreme Court order
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the State. Two other Lankan nationals -- Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- released from the Puzhal prison here, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there. Earlier, another convict who was set free in May earlier, Perarivalan, along with his mother Arputhammal received the duo at the Puzhal prison.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu
Perarivalan
Sriperumbudur
Assassination
Life Sentence
Tamil Nadu Government
AG Perarivalan
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Nalini Sriharan
former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination
A.G. Perarivalan
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict
Article 142
PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination convicts release
serving life imprisonment

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in